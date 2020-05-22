MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $189,750.00 in Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGNX opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MacroGenics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. Wedbush upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 415,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 592,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

