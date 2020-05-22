Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $5.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on M. Cfra dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cleveland Research cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of M stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

