MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 416,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 240,018 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.