Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Mantech International worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANT. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Mantech International stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mantech International Corp has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

