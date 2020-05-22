Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.80.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

MASI stock opened at $242.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.87. Masimo has a 12-month low of $128.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,419 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $435,831.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total transaction of $22,371,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,331,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock worth $82,161,311 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Masimo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Masimo by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

