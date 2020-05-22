Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $258,236.26 and $3,007.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.77 or 0.02218878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00070021 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

