Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. Match Group has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,375 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.