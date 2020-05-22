MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.56% of MAXIMUS worth $58,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

NYSE MMS opened at $69.83 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.91.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.