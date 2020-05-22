McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

MCK stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McKesson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 37.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $12,358,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

