Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.61.

MDT opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

