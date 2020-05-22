Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $123.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

