Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.61.

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

