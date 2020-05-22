Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177.57 ($2.34).

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 128 ($1.68) price target (down previously from GBX 235 ($3.09)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Melrose Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43). Also, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £20,010 ($26,322.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 177,418 shares of company stock valued at $27,948,790.

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.22) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.73. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Melrose Industries will post 1182.9999771 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -3.85%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.