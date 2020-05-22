Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have commented on MERC shares. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $494.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -687.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

