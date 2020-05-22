MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of MGE Energy worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGEE stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

