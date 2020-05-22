Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 400 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 400 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $15,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00.

Shares of MIME opened at $39.38 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -984.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mimecast by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

