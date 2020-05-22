Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,947,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,246,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $581,020.44.

Mimecast stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -984.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIME. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mimecast by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

