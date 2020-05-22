Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

