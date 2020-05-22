Morgan Stanley Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $21.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOX. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

BOX opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.21.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Baker Avenue Asset Management grew its stake in BOX by 66.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Marcus Capital purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BOX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BOX by 516.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

