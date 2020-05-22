Morgan Stanley Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $106.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 336,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,007,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 504,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.