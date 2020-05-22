Morgan Stanley Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $13.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $710.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,441.56 and a beta of 2.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $7,047,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $3,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.