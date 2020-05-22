Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

JET has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($81.56) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,847 ($129.53) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,901.89 ($117.10).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET opened at GBX 8,756 ($115.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,782.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.