Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 119.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 163,580 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Murphy Oil worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,304,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 936,946 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 138.3% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 893,455 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 138.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 485,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.29. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

