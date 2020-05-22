NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 152.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 3,931.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the period.

NanoViricides stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

