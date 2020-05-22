Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLS shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLS opened at $6.34 on Friday. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

