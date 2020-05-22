Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Ridley (TSE:RCL) Share Price

News stories about Ridley (TSE:RCL) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ridley earned a media sentiment score of -2.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

About Ridley

Ridley Inc (Ridley) is an Australia-based commercial animal nutrition companies in North America, serving mainly in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sales and marketing of animal nutrition products, including complete feeds, premixes, feed supplements, block supplements, animal health products and feed ingredients.

