New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NYSE EDU opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.31.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

