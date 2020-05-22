New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

