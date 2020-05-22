New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of American Financial Group worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

