New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.98 Million Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,845,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $69,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3,510.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 856,589 shares during the last quarter.

COLD stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

