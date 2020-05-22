New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,103 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Westrock worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $106,859,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $60,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westrock by 716.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,700,000 after buying an additional 1,610,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after buying an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

WRK opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

