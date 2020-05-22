New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,211 shares of company stock worth $99,785,087. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $172.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $181.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,152.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

