New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.30 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

