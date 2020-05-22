New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Carnival worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carnival in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

