New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Bunge worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,515,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 2,500 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $116,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,912.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos acquired 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,332.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,280 over the last three months. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BG stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

