New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of United Continental worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78,632 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Continental by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,302,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in United Continental by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Continental by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of UAL opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

