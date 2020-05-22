New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 122,550 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Sealed Air worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Sealed Air stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Insiders purchased a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $947,070 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

