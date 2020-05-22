New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,194 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 223,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $11,551,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.