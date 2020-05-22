New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,656 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Five9 worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,335,000 after buying an additional 235,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five9 by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after buying an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Five9 by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,714,000 after buying an additional 181,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five9 by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,086,000 after buying an additional 811,500 shares in the last quarter.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Five9 from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $103.65 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $259,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,903.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $1,328,724.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,897.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,112 shares of company stock worth $14,146,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

