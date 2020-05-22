New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,195 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of MSA Safety worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 26.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 52.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 120.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,574. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.08. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

