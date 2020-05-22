NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Given $17.33 Average Target Price by Analysts

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 204 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 13,500 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $256,230.00. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 12,314 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $166,239.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,545 shares of company stock worth $1,221,159.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $3,566,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $3,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $3,191,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $642,000.

NREF stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

