Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971,541 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of NIO worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.20. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

