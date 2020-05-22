Nord/LB Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €20.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.65 ($32.16).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €20.32 ($23.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a fifty-two week high of €33.16 ($38.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.94 and a 200-day moving average of €25.44.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

