NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.38.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,303,000 after buying an additional 977,335 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,278 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,275,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 157,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 894,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,361,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,283.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 70,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

