Nvwm LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Walmart stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,052. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.40 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

