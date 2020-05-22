NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 118.84 and a quick ratio of 118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 761,358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,498,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 147,859 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 326,360 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.