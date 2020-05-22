Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Okta worth $59,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 577.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $187.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.76. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $191.42.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.84.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

