Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $77.37 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

