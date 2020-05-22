Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $12,495,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,059,000 after buying an additional 877,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

