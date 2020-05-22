Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RBC Bearings by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROLL opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.15. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

